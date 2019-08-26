St. George Episcopal launches concert series

St. George Episcopal Church will once again have music flowing for The Villages community.
The church will present its 2019-20 concert series with nine concerts planned from September through May.
“We launched the St. George concert series last year, following the installation of the church’s new digital and pipe organ,” said Dale Dreps, who assists with promotions for the church. “We wanted to share this gift with the community, and holding regular concerts is a wonderful way to do that.”
“The organ is not just a wonderful gift for the church, but it’s also a wonderful gift for The Villages community,” added the Very Rev. John Kelly, the St. George Episcopal rector. “What better way to share this gift than by bringing in nationally known organists and others to showcase it.”
