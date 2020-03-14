St. Charles couple chose dog-friendly plants for their garden

Maureen and Buddy West have been gardening for at least 15 years, but there’s been a bit of a learning curve since moving to the Village of St. Charles from New York, especially when it comes to plants. When their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Dash was 5 months old, he was a curious puppy. “He’ll come in the house, and half the time we don’t know if he has a twig or a gecko in his mouth,” Buddy said. Maureen researched plants before they shopped at local nurseries so they were aware of which ones were good or bad for dogs. They tend to plant succulents and perennials as Maureen focused on the backyard while Buddy tended to the front.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.