Square deal

When it comes to challenging your body and your brain, here is a hint: do-si-do is the way to go.
The Orange Blossom square dance club, the oldest and largest such club in the community, will offer a new session starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Moyer Recreation Center. The classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Square dance enthusiasts may attend one or both weekly classes.
While some people are slow to discover this age-old form of dance, others might have the perfect promenade in their DNA.
For example, Village of Amelia resident Bev Castanien started playing accordion by age 11 in her family’s square dance band.
