Spreading the words

Several recreation centers host weekly Scrabble games, including an evening option. Phyllis Nugent, of the Village of La Belle, started Scrabblers in 2016 for those who worked or had other engagements during the day.
Players meet from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Moyer Recreation Center for an evening of games, snacks and fun. About an average of 12 players attend, which leaves plenty of room for more.
“It’s a very convivial group,” said Nugent, leader of Scrabblers. “A lot of it is about socializing and getting out in the evening. We’re very welcoming.”
Moyer provides Scrabble sets, but many members bring their own along with their Merriam-Webster dictionaries or the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.
