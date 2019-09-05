Splash dance

A morning at the pool doesn’t have to mean total relaxation — it also can be a satisfying workout.
Aqua Zumba is a dancing exercise class done in the water. Caryn Martin, of the Village of Osceola Hills, leads her group in a variety of dances while moving to the beat of Latin, hip-hop and rock tunes.
Classes are held at 10 a.m. Sundays at Rohan Recreation Center sports pool and at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Spanish Moss Recreation Area sports pool.
Martin said the best part of the class is that it’s exercise hiding beneath the fun of being in the water.
“The class flies by so quickly because everyone is laughing,” she said. “It’s very interactive with the songs and movements.”
