Spirited show captures essence of the era of the ’60s

Colorful moving lights flashed across the faces of musicians wearing bell-bottom jeans, fringed vests and tie-dye shirts as they sang hits from the ’60s at Savannah Center Wednesday night. “That 60’s Show,” a celebration of the music of the era, electrified the venue with old favorites including “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” “My Girl,” “I Saw Her Standing There” and “The Weight.”
The show was performed by a large band comprised of world-class vocalists and musicians, and featured a number of instruments including bongo drums, a keyboard and a saxophone.
Different vocalists rotated in and out during the performance, and the band encouraged the audience to dance and sing along during the show, which was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock coming up in August.
“I was raised in the ’60s,” said Mary Leone, of the Village of Woodbury. “It’s the music I remember. It’s what I danced to and went on dates to.”
