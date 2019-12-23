Spirit of Hanukkah will not be quenched

The weather may have caused a change in plans, but it did not dampen the celebration as Temple Shalom of Central Florida marked the first night of Hanukkah Sunday. “I’m glad you all got the message,” Temple Shalom President Sandy Solomon joked to attendees. “We always want to celebrate Hanukkah together, and we are happy you were able to come.” A forecast of all-day rain forced Temple Shalom to move its menorah lighting ceremony from Lake Sumter Landing Market Square to Temple Shalom’s main sanctuary in Oxford. Despite the last-minute change, hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Temple Shalom to mark the start of the Jewish holiday, which commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire more than 2,200 years ago.
