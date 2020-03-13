Sparta 70 dragon boat crew excited over international race

For most athletes outside The Villages, the ship has sailed on the dream of high-level athletic competition once they reach their 70s. But for some in the community, that ship — or boat — is just arriving. The Sparta 70 dragon boat crew, the first team in the country comprised entirely of paddlers over the age of 70, is gearing up for an international race this summer and seeking members as it launches its most ambitious slate of competitive paddling ever over the next year and a half. “If you’re an athlete and your sport doesn’t give you access to that level of competition, we’re here for you,” team captain Bob Kane said. After joining competitive races in Tampa and Hernando this year for the first time in its history, the Sparta 70 crew’s first-ever international competition will be this June at the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver.
