Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival a big draw

If you’re in need of a nice bowl, new art for the kitchen or anything in between, you can probably find it at the 23rd Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival this weekend.
Approximately 125 vendors are taking part in the festival Saturday and Sunday, and they’re bringing a multitude of skills and crafts with them.
The free event is produced by American Craft Endeavors and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The company also produces several other art and craft festivals in The Villages throughout the year, including the La Plaza Grande Art & Craft Festival, which
took place at the end of September.
This weekend’s event won’t be the same as the previous festival, according to American Craft Endeavors spokeswoman Elizabeth Dashiell. She said the Spanish Springs show includes a lot of the company’s traveling artists, including crafters coming from places such as Virginia and Missouri.
