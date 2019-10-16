SoZo Club looking for after-school volunteers

The SoZo Kids Club of The Villages is looking for after-school volunteers.
The group provides a safe, caring environment for children through its after-school programs in Umatilla and Ocklawaha.
SoZo Kids is a nonprofit organization that helps children living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest by providing free food, supplies and access to programs and services. One way SoZo accomplishes this goal is through its after-school programs that help children with their education.
“We believe that if the same people that are being fed and helped can become better educated for a better tomorrow ... then they will have a better tomorrow and will no longer have need of being served, but now become the servers to help put an end to abject rural poverty,” said David Houck, CEO and founder of SoZo Kids.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.