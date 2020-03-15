Southern Villages groups welcoming new members

Village of Fenney resident Nancy Coddington, Village of Monarch Grove resident Sal Jordan, and Village of McClure resident James Breeze begin a game of 3-Handed Pinochle at Riverbend Recreation Center.

 Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun

With 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs available in The Villages, there is no shortage of options.

Two groups in the southern end of the community, 3-Handed Pinochle and Bingo Bash, want residents in that area to know that they are an option, too, and have opened to anyone who wants to join.

Group co-leader Nancy Coddington said 3-Handed Pinochle, which meets at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Riverbend Recreation Center, is the only group of its kind south of State Road 44.

 

