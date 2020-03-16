Southern Villages groups welcoming new members

The Brownwood Hotel & Spa opened Sunday as The Villages’ next high-profile destination.
Once inside, guests and visitors discovered a “cowboy chic” interior design theme created by The Villages Commercial Design Division.
They also discovered a host of amenities like the Chef Studio breakfast bar, a spa with the latest in cosmetology services and technology, a large ballroom and meeting rooms capable of serving conventions, weddings and other social events.
Each element of the design focused on one goal at this 151-room hotel that includes seven suites, said Tracy Morse, The Villages vice president of design.
“Our big thing is comfort,” Morse said. “When people walk in the door, we want them to say, ‘This is so comfortable, so relaxed.’ That’s what we look for every time we do a recreation center, an office building, a school. It’s all about the people who are going to enjoy the space, the comfort and how it welcomes them.”
