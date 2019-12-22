South fends off north in All-Star Classic

North’s Mac Harris, of The Villages, knocks down a pass intended for South’s John Coleus, right, of Fort Myers, in the end zone in the second quarter of the 65th annual FACA All-Star Football Classic.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The 65th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic was anticipated to be one of the most evenly-matched games in the storied exhibition’s history. And the state’s top high school football players delivered Saturday afternoon in The Villages. The South let a two-touchdown lead slip away in the fourth quarter to the North, which featured two of The Villages High School’s own, before rallying back to hold onto a 26-21 victory at The H.G. Morse Range. “I’m extremely proud of our guys,” South head coach Tim Tharp (Jupiter) said after the win. “It was a great game to win and a tough one to have lost, but both teams played their tails off. Everybody worked hard for us all week long, and I think it speaks volumes of the kids who were selected to this game.”

After the South led 20-7 through three quarters, the North took its first lead of the day with two touchdowns in a span of 1:47 early in the fourth quarter — before the South jumped back in front on a 24-yard touchdown run by Gerard Nesbitt (Plantation) with just over six minutes left.

