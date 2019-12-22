South fends off north in All-Star Classic

The 65th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic was anticipated to be one of the most evenly-matched games in the storied exhibition’s history. And the state’s top high school football players delivered Saturday afternoon in The Villages. The South let a two-touchdown lead slip away in the fourth quarter to the North, which featured two of The Villages High School’s own, before rallying back to hold onto a 26-21 victory at The H.G. Morse Range. “I’m extremely proud of our guys,” South head coach Tim Tharp (Jupiter) said after the win. “It was a great game to win and a tough one to have lost, but both teams played their tails off. Everybody worked hard for us all week long, and I think it speaks volumes of the kids who were selected to this game.”
After the South led 20-7 through three quarters, the North took its first lead of the day with two touchdowns in a span of 1:47 early in the fourth quarter — before the South jumped back in front on a 24-yard touchdown run by Gerard Nesbitt (Plantation) with just over six minutes left.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.