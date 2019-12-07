Sorenstams to make history at the Father/Son Challenge

Tom Sorenstam got his invitation, such as it was, courtesy of a memo.
Annika Sorenstam’s 78-year-old dad was perusing his daughter’s schedule for the months ahead when he noticed the PNC Father/Son Challenge on the books for December.
“I called her and said, ‘Who’s going to play with you?’ ” the elder Sorenstam quipped. “She says, ‘You, of course.’ ”
The LPGA Hall of Famer leaned back in her chair with an impish smile. “I’ve had a few things on my mind,” she pleaded. “I didn’t mean to not include him.”
To which Tom replied: “You have to tell me before I die.”
Just something to keep in mind when the Father/Son’s newest tandem makes a little history today.
Sorenstam becomes the first female professional to tee it up in the unique event, in which former major champions share the fairways with a family member over two days at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
