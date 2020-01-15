Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ set to open next week

The theme of Season 4 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Solis reaching across the political divide, and the third show of the season, “Assassins,” exhibits what happens when people take their political beliefs too far.
“Assassins” features the stories of every person who has tried to kill a U.S. president and is a satirical and funny show, but also a deeply poignant one, according to Ryan Dooley, who plays The Balladeer in the show.
The musical opens at The Studio Jan. 24 and runs until March 1. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Potential audience members should be aware that a stage gun will be used during the performance.
