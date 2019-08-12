Something special on screen at the Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre wears many cinematic hats. Not only does it show first-run movies, it can turn into an opera house to show live productions from New York, or it can let audiences experience a classic movie on the big screen.
Thanks to a partnership with Fathom Events, the Rialto Theatre has brought a multitude of cinematic experiences to its screens for more than a year.
Many of these screenings have two to three showings within a span of a couple of days.
Tickets for these events can be purchased in advance or the day of the show.
The Rialto started by broadcasting performances from the Metropolitan Opera, followed by the Bolshoi Ballet. The theater since has expanded to include classic movie showings and other special events.
