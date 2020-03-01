Sold-out dinner funds Spay/Neuter program

The name of the event may cause a few laughs, but the cause is no joke. Amid Spay/Neuter awareness month, the second-ever Spay-ghetti “No Balls” Dinner was held Feb. 19 by YOUR Humane Society SPCA and sponsored by Mid-Florida Agencies/Florida Blue.
The event included a spaghetti dinner, with food donated by Francesco’s Ristorante and Donna’s Dream Cakes and catering services donated by 3 C’s Catering.
Brian Gillie entertained guests with a live show called “Roots of Rock’n’Roll”.
All of the proceeds in the sold-out event, which raised more than $2,500, were funneled to the “Bix Fix.” It’s a YOUR Humane Society SPCA program that provides vouchers for Sumter County residents with limited or no income to afford to have their dogs or cats neutered or spayed for free or at a minimal cost. “Big Fix” voucher also includes a rabies shot.
Programs like this one help reduce the number of at-risk animals in Sumter County from being born, said Claudia Labbé, public relations and fundraising chairperson.
