Softball skills test

Every year, thousands of residents slip into their team jerseys and migrate to The Villages’ softball complexes to play one of the community’s most popular sports.
Before they can get involved in the fun, however, they first must have their skills evaluated as part of a comprehensive system.
Softball evaluations take place at 8 a.m. every Tuesday at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex during the three softball seasons — fall, winter and summer. The 2019 fall season begins Sept. 9.
After an interested player attends the mandatory three evaluation sessions, which must be completed within a six-month period, evaluators will determine which division that person will join. The Villages softball scene includes six men’s recreation divisions, five co-ed neighborhood divisions and three women’s recreation divisions.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.