Social Club donates more than $19,000

Christmastime is commonly marked with food, lights and parties.
But residents in one village treat the holiday as just another opportunity to give back to those less fortunate.
During their Christmas party Dec. 14, members of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona Social Club gathered at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center to celebrate and announce the amount of money the group had collected for Toys for Tots.
The group started collecting in October, and by Dec. 14 members had collected $19,300. Since 2007, the club has donated more than $100,000 to Toys for Tots, said club member Greg Merimee.
