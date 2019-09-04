Snowbird takes kindness club to Midwest

We’ve all heard of videos going viral on the internet.
But what about clubs in The Villages?
While renting a home in the Village of Mallory Square in March, Anne Sheehan discovered the Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club.
Founded by Joe Santoro and Lindsay Collier in February, the club’s purpose is to recognize people who have performed an act of kindness. When a member witnesses someone doing something nice, they thank them and give them an AAOK card.
On her way back to Dayton, Ohio, Sheehan couldn’t stop thinking about it.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.