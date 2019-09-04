Snowbird takes kindness club to Midwest

Today

Gusty winds with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 79F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. High 94F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.