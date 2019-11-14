Smooth sailing

Bruce Farr likes how little fuss it takes to pull his boat out of his car and drop it in the water.
A boat designer by trade, Farr has been a member of The Villages Model Yacht Squadron for nine months and appreciates that there’s a club in the community that allows him to indulge his sailing hobby at any time.
“(I’ve got) more time sailing, less time rigging and unrigging,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said.
The remote-controlled sailing group has existed for about 15 years. Members sail daily at Ashland Pond and welcome those who are interested in squadron to head out to the pond and try out the boats.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.