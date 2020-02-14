Smiles adorn faces for Valentine’s Day

One-year-old Britley Seely wore her Valentine leggings Wednesday to make a special delivery. The youngster joined four of her classmates from Little Buffalo Learning Center to give handmade Valentine’s Day cards to residents of Élan Buena Vista assisted living community. Six classes at the school made a total of 570 cards to deliver to five area assisted living facilities Wednesday and Thursday, said Keely Nutter, a teacher who helped coordinate the project. More than 80 students from 1-year-old and 2-year-old classes made colorful hearts out of construction paper. Each card said “Happy Valentine’s Day, Love LBLC.”
