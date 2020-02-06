Small group sessions introduce Villagers to the games offered At recreation centers and help them get started playing

Ron Derencz enjoys a good game of shuffleboard.
The Village of Fenney resident has been playing for about two years, working on his offense and defense.
When he heard The Villages Recreation and Parks Department had started small group sessions to teach Villagers how to properly play shuffleboard and other games, he jumped at the chance to volunteer.
“Shuffleboard can be a very competitive game that is a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a very social activity and a great way to meet others.”
The small group sessions are designed to help Villagers learn the ins and outs of shuffleboard, bocce, master’s tennis and corn toss and are offered at select recreation centers through September.
“During the sessions, participants will learn rules, safety tips and basic skills,” said Andrew Esposito, recreation supervisor at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.