Sit and serve

Nearly everything goes when it comes to the rules in chair volleyball.
It doesn’t matter how many times you hit the ball, or if it hits the net or the walls.
Just keep your rear on your chair.
Dee and Ray Gerst, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, play chair volleyball at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
Chair volleyball is different from traditional volleyball in a few ways.
“The first rule is that you sit, which makes the game a lot easier,” Dee said. “But other than that there aren’t many more rules.”
