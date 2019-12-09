Siblings find a connection through DNA

When Rick Moss received a DNA kit for Christmas last year, he never imagined he would uncover more than his roots.
The gift came from his wife, Barbara, who had been doing some research on the family and wanted to confirm that Rick had some Native American ancestors. The Village of Amelia residents didn’t expect to find a family secret in the process, but the test led them to Rick’s half-sister.
“In January, I received an email from a lady living in Australia who said she had taken a DNA test because
she was hoping to find information leading to her birth parents,” Barbara said. “Rick and I were skeptical at first because she was born and raised in Australia, and Rick couldn’t believe that it was possible.”
The woman is Judy Frankish, who lives in Melbourne, Australia. She had found out her birth mother’s name and discovered her mother had died; she wanted to find out more about where she had come from, so she started searching.
