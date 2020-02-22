Show at Sharon offers trip through Hindi cinema history

Take a multimedia journey through Bollywood dance, live music and the history of Hindi cinema all in one show.
The show is Bollywood Boulevard, set to come to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. April 3 as part of the venue’s international series.
“It’s over a hundred years of Bollywood in 90 minutes,” said Heena Patel, executive producer and artistic director of the show. “It is a nonstop, super-entertaining journey where you’ll get to see so many different styles of dance and costumes and hear live music.”
Since Bollywood isn’t one particular style of music or dance, audiences will see and hear a lot of variety, Patel added.
