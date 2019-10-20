Shoppers enjoy unique finds at annual fall craft show

Joanne Sunderland, of the Village of Amelia, shops for lawn ornaments Saturday during the Fall Craft Show at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

 Hannah Ridings, Daily Sun

Several dozen painted wine bottles filled Sherry Watson’s table, giving a luminescent glow as craft-goers passed by the busy room inside Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Filled with tiny LED lights, each accent piece bottle had a hand-painted nature or holiday design perfect for a gift or home décor.

“You can use them as centerpieces. Some people are putting them in the bathroom for nightlights,” Watson, of the Village of Hadley, said. “Some people want them in the kitchen for a little light, some on the lanai.”

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.