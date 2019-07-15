Ships keep coming in for Florida’s economy

The world’s floating cities are growing in size thanks to Florida seaports. Cruising from Florida grew by so much in 2018, the number of new cruisers was greater than the entire population of Vermont. New data from the Florida Ports Council found all seven of the state’s cruise ports experienced multiday passenger growth in the 2017-18 fiscal year. In total, they handled 16.8 million passengers, about 700,000 more than the previous year. As cruise lines continue to sail bigger ships and expand their amenities to attract more tourists, seaports continue to set sights on expanding to accommodate these evolving cruise options.
