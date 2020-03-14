Sharing spirit permeates Iris Folding Projects group

Kyle Gilgis likes giving her handcrafted cards to her friends. The Village of Belvedere resident makes her cards using an iris folding technique — something she does as a member of the Iris Folding Projects group, which seeks new members. “(The group) is so creative, and you make new friends,” she said. She likes the friendliness and sharing spirit of the group. “We always are excited about what everyone does. Everyone is so generous with supplies, ideas and their talent,” she said. Group leader Janice Barlow welcomes new members to join the group. People need no prior experience with the technique. The group meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
