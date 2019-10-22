Seeing stars

A view of the universe is within Villagers’ reach.
The Villages Astronomy Club helps make it possible through a series of events where people can view the sun through solar telescopes and the night sky through traditional telescopes.
Known as Starry Starry Night and Day, the events aim to introduce both Villagers and their families to astronomy and telescope viewing.
At these events, the solar telescope viewing happens concurrently with a display of the club’s Solar Walk exhibit, a series of educational panels arranged to represent the distance between the sun and planets in the solar system.
