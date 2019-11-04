Secret sisters revealed just before Halloween

Erin Talley held a secret for a year.
But all was revealed just before Halloween.
Talley and about 40 other women in the Village of St. Charles belong to the Secret Sisters, a group that gives anonymous gifts throughout the year to another group member. On Oct. 30, the women attended the Secret Sister Reveal Celebration to meet and to thank their fellow secret sisters at the home of Sue Matza, co-coordinator of the group.
This year, the women found out who their secret sisters were a few days ahead of the reveal party as the group has grown, Matza said.
“I didn’t have a clue as to who my sister was,” Talley said. “It was a total surprise, that’s part of the fun,” she said.
