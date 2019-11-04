Secret sisters revealed just before Halloween

Secret Sisters held their Revealed Celebration party on Oct. 30 at the home of Sue Matza, co-coordinator for the group. The group actually found out who their secret sisters were a couple of days before the party, but were able to give thank-you gifts to one another at the event. They also found out who their new secret sisters would be for the upcoming year.

Erin Talley held a secret for a year.

But all was revealed just before Halloween.

Talley and about 40 other women in the Village of St. Charles belong to the Secret Sisters, a group that gives anonymous gifts throughout the year to another group member. On Oct. 30, the women attended the Secret Sister Reveal Celebration to meet and to thank their fellow secret sisters at the home of Sue Matza, co-coordinator of the group.

This year, the women found out who their secret sisters were a few days ahead of the reveal party as the group has grown, Matza said.

“I didn’t have a clue as to who my sister was,” Talley said. “It was a total surprise, that’s part of the fun,” she said.

