Second-half scoring deluge lifts Buffalo

The rain came in spurts but the goals came all at once Thursday night at The H.G. Morse Range. The Villages High School boys soccer team knocked off Vanguard High School (Ocala) 6-1 with a deluge of second-half scoring. “I congratulate them, not just because we won the game but the way they behaved technically — passing the ball, creating good plays, obeying their position and closing when we needed to close — and then the attitude. They were focused,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said of his Buffalo. “I think they prepared mentally. They did their homework before we played this match, for sure.”
The first quarter of the match was played evenly with both teams earning a couple of opportunities, though both keepers held strong in the early going.
The Villages (5-2-1) eventually struck first — Tony Ascencio split two Vanguard defenders while receiving a through-ball from Basilio Nunez and charged past the last Knight on the field to score the opening goal of the contest in the 25th minute.
