Scottish country dance’s appeal may Be that it’s just plain fun

Dolores Brooks loves to dance — especially when the dances have a tie to history and culture. Having danced for more than 20 years, she was excited when an opportunity to teach one of her favorite classes fell into her lap. Scottish Country Dance is a dancing class Brooks considers to be a precursor to American Square Dancing. With each dance named after a famous person, place or event in Scottish history, she immediately fell in love with the group. The group meets from the beginning of January to the end of April at 11 a.m. Thursdays at La Hacienda Recreation Center and at 4 p.m. the first, second, third and fifth Thursday at Captiva Recreation Center.
