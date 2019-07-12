Schroeder’s ace highlights round 1

Ken Schroeder hit the shot of the day during Thursday’s first round of the Executive Golf Trail Championship — and it still wasn’t quite enough to get him to the top of the leaderboard.
Schroeder aced the 137-yard first hole on Tarpon Boil, but when he added the score of his other 17 holes, it totaled an even-par 56 — and still left him one shot back of first-round leader Bob Levy, who was the only player to post a score under-par following his opening-round 55 that included three birdies against just two bogeys. “Of course I came right back and bogeyed the next hole after I made the ace,” Schroeder said with a little smile. “Isn’t that the way it always works?”
