Schools use robotics as educational tool

Students are living in a time when technology advancements are at an all-time high. To assist them as they learn about science, technology, engineering and math — so-called STEM-related programs — the use of robotics has continued to grow. Robotics in education is a $1.3 billion market, set to grow to $3.1 billion by 2025, according to HolonIQ’s 2019 Robotics in Education report. “Education robotics has rapidly developed over the past 10 years and is forecast to continue strong growth over the next decade,” according to the report. For students in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties, robotics programs in their schools have become more commonplace and still are on the rise.
