School back in session in tri-county area

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.