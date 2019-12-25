Santa Claus steals show with appearances at Camp Villages events

With children and parents sipping hot chocolate in their pajamas, it felt like Christmas morning came early Monday at Rohan Recreation Center.
At the PJs with Santa Camp Villages Holiday Week event, three generations enjoyed coloring, a book reading, pictures with Santa and a holiday craft.
Five-year-old Everly Baker was most excited to meet Santa Claus. Spending Christmas away from her North Carolina home, she was worried Santa might not know where she was.
“I’m going to tell him what I want for Christmas,” she said.
Everly’s great aunt, Lorraine Silk, and her grandmother both live in The Villages. They signed Everly and her two cousins up for the event.
