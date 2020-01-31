Sand with your serve

Game, set, match. Now empty the sand from your shoes.
Beach tennis is kind of a combination of tennis, beach volleyball and maybe even pickleball. As you might guess, it’s played on sand. Instead of a strung racket, players use paddles with holes drilled in them to cut wind resistance. Also, the ball is softer and spongier than a regular tennis ball. Some players wear tennis shoes, while others play in bare feet.
In intermediate play in The Villages, there are usually two or three people on a side, sometimes with a fourth player who rotates into the game. The top of the net between the sides is 5 feet, 6¾ inches high, allowing even players of smaller stature to smash the ball over the net.
