Safety Upgrades

A lot of effort has gone into ensuring quick responses to emergencies in The Villages. And first responders are working hard to make sure it stays that way in 2020. The rapid pace of development, both inside and outside The Villages, presents local public safety agencies with new challenges and opportunities. In 2020, agencies will add new faces to their ranks, move into new facilities and tackle ambitious goals. The Villages is served by three county sheriff’s offices, three municipal police departments and five fire departments. All of the law enforcement agencies are accredited, or working on it, and some fire departments are building or improving their stations. The Villages community itself also is planned and developed to help ensure quick response times. Fire stations are spaced so that no home is more than 2 1/2 miles from the nearest one, and the Developer works with Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain and the District to set aside sites for new stations to maintain this spacing.
As a result, the VPSD’s response time in The Villages was 4:25 minutes from October 2018 to September 2019.
But keeping it that way, especially with the community’s rapid expansion, requires continual effort and planning.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.