Rugged Artisanship

When Rich Vargo had to quit karate due to a knee injury, he became interested in the art of leathercrafting.
He had no experience with the craft, but he was quick to pick it up with encouragement from a friend.
“It was very easy to get started because there were people who were more experienced who were willing to help at every step,” the Village of Sabal Chase resident said.
The Villages Leathercrafting Club meets from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. The club has been around for more than a decade and has members of all experience levels.
“The people in the club are all welcoming,” Vargo, the new club president, said. “We all have different skills, so we are constantly learning from one another. Some are good at carving, while others may be good at stamping.”
Bob Riley, of the Village of Marsh Bend, joined the club earlier this year. Although he’s new to the group in The Villages, he has been working with leather for more than 50 years.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
