Round We Go

Armed with mounting data touting the benefits of roundabouts, experts around the country are persuading communities to do what The Villages has already done: rely on geometry rather than just signs and lights to keep traffic moving safely and efficiently. Plus, they bring their own beauty.
When it comes to traffic flow that’s safer, faster and cheaper, it’s hip to be round. The Villages is home to 36 roundabouts, touted by engineers as smart replacements to accident-plagued stop-sign intersections or congested traffic signal intersections. While European drivers in places like France are 25 times more likely to curve through a traffic circle than those in America, they’re now popping up across the U.S. But The Villageswas ahead of its time when it installed its first traffic roundabout in 1996.
