Rose club has blossomed over the years in The Villages as residents are encouraged to grow their knowledge

It all started with Nancy Stout’s green thumb.
When she and her husband, Bud, moved to The Villages 18 years ago, Nancy planted roses.
“Within the next few years, people began noticing the roses in my garden and expressed an interest in knowing how to grow them,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said.
Because there wasn’t a club in The Villages yet that focused on growing roses, Nancy founded The Villages Rose Club with Bud as her assistant.
Her goal was to “share what you know and share what you grow.” The depth of knowledge about roses in The Villages has grown through exhibitions and projects offered by the club, she said.
Meetings include interactive programs about rose care in Central Florida and presentations about rose gardens around the world. The meetings also offer an opportunity for members to ask questions and get new rose-related information.
