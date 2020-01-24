Rockin’ Good time

The music takes you back to the 1970s and ’80s. Songs from groups such as Van Halen, the B-52s and the Bee Gees can bring back memories of a beautiful day at a music festival.
But don’t get too comfortable. You’re here to work.
The Classic Rock Workout class combines music from the last century with an intense program of exercise. Shirley Houde, of the Village of Country Club Hills, leads the group. She has a playlist set up in her head of songs that she’ll play to warm up the group, get them at full speed for about 40 minutes of cardio dance moves, some work with weights, then a cool-down.
As might be expected so soon after the start of the new year, a recent class had quite a few first-timers. Houde explained what she’d be doing, telling her students to do only what they felt comfortable doing.
