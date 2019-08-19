Reza merges magic, emotion and technology

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s 2019-20 season opens at 7 p.m. Friday with Reza: Edge of Illusion. The show, a mix of magic and technology, is performed by an illusionist entertainer known as Reza. “I make a motorcycle appear, I recreate one of Houdini’s famous escapes, I divide myself in half in a way that’s never been done before,” Reza said, listing some of the tricks audiences of his show can expect.
The magic is merged with video walls and concert lighting.
“People will not only see the magic, but they’ll also be moved on another level with other visual elements that accompany the magic,” Reza said. “There’s a lot of production value.”
Tickets to the show are available but very limited.
