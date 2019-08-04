Retiring executive looks toward new goals

Mike Mason, of the Village of Bonita, recently retired as chairman of the Florida Veterans Foundation.

 Frank Ross, Daily Sun

The walls of Mike Mason’s home office are covered with certificates, degrees, awards and photos of him standing next to notable personalities and politicians.

Military dignitaries are abundant. Mason joked that his wife, Morgan, told him to hang them because there wasn’t any more room in the hall closet.

His life is spread all over the walls in a collection of rectangles.

