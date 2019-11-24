Retired show dog in training to become a therapy dog

Vanya spent the first year and a half of his life training to become the best version of himself. Now retired, the talented show dog is learning how to adjust from the kennel life to the home life and his next calling. Since August, the 2-year-old borzoi has been in training to become Roz Wenrich’s next therapy dog for assisted living residents with her other dog, Willow.
