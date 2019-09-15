Retired search and rescue K-9 now works as a therapy dog

Every other Tuesday, Gunny can be found happily snuggled next to one of the residents at Sumter Place in The Villages. Such a scene is much different from others the 9-year-old German shepherd experienced as a K-9 search and rescue dog. Working with his owner, Bill Truax, the two used to assist the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. Gunny often helped on missing children cases and in finding dementia patients.
Sniffing through the woods and rummaging through streets were normal routines for Gunny whenever Truax got the call. Truax worked as an auxiliary deputy sheriff, a volunteer position. He and Gunny trained with other K-9 units and were always prepared for the next assignment.
“It was fun working with highly experienced K-9 officers who’d been in K-9 work for 25, 30 years, because K-9 training has dramatically changed, and these guys went through all the changes,” said Truax.
Training dogs has been a longtime hobby for Truax, of the Village of Hemingway. Before Gunny, he had another German shepherd with the same name. The first Gunny was a skilled bomb-detection dog. They worked for the Cleveland Browns and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, along with the sheriff’s office.
