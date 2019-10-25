Rested Buffalo set to host surging Wildcats

With the teams alternating undefeated seasons and wins in the rivalry, and with the all-time series tied, tonight’s clash between The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School football teams is the ultimate gridiron rubber match. The Buffalo and Wildcats will square off in what figures to be the most even matchup between the teams, who were separated by a single touchdown each of the last two years. And, with two senior-laden rosters, both sides of the Class of 2020 are looking to go out on top.
