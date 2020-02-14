Restaurants host special events to celebrate Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is here, and several businesses in The Villages have special events or offerings planned for those planning to celebrate love.
For example, residents can experience a fine dining and live music event at Demshar’s or order special Valentine’s menu items at Palmer Legends Country Club and Flying Biscuit Cafe.
All day today at the Flying Biscuit Cafe in Lake Sumter Landing, guests who order two entrees will be given a free Strawberry Biscake dessert for the holiday. The Strawberry Biscake is similar to a strawberry shortcake but will be on a biscuit and have ice cream on top.
This is the first time the location is offering the special dessert for Valentine’s Day.
