Restaurants fulfill Villagers’ food needs

Restaurateur Fred Karimipour took quick action over the past few weeks to continue serving his customers when Gov. Ron DeSantis put restrictions on Florida restaurant operations.
His company, FMK Restaurant Group. unveiled a new online and mobile takeout delivery service, fmkdelivery.com, to fulfill Villagers’ dining needs. Customers are responding enthusiastically, he said.
“It’s been amazing,” said Karimipour, the company’s president and CEO, which owns and manages Bluefin Grill & Bar at Brownwood; the Chop House steak and seafood restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing; the Belle Glade, Bonifay, Evans Prairie and Orange Blossom country club restaurants; and even Scooples Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant at Brownwood. “It’s been incredible. At any one time, we’ve got 20 to 25 drivers on the road delivering food.”
